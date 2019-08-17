Winslow Capital Management Decreased By $3.47 Million Its Expedia (EXPE) Holding; Bank Of Marin Bancorp Has 1.77 Sentiment

Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -8.86, from 10.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 53 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 30 cut down and sold stock positions in Bank Of Marin Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 5.66 million shares, down from 11.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bank Of Marin Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 19 Increased: 34 New Position: 19.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Expedia Inc (EXPE) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 29,173 shares as Expedia Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.56 million shares with $185.64 million value, down from 1.59M last quarter. Expedia Inc now has $18.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 1.02M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $568.93 million. The firm accepts personal and business checking and savings accounts; time deposits, such as time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and certificate of deposit account registry service; and insured cash sweep accounts. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit.

Analysts await Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. BMRC’s profit will be $8.46 million for 16.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Marin Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of Marin Bancorp for 5,000 shares. Main Street Research Llc owns 7,466 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Investment Management Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 126,962 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,695 shares.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.12 million for 8.74 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 12,724 shares. Texas-based Moody Bank Division has invested 0.12% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 211,072 shares or 0% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 2,327 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 23,751 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 178,310 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,443 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kentucky Retirement holds 5,112 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 40 shares stake. 75,051 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Principal Fin reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 232,004 shares to 648,625 valued at $125.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferrari Nv stake by 109,747 shares and now owns 2.28 million shares. Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia has $185 highest and $14000 lowest target. $158’s average target is 22.86% above currents $128.6 stock price. Expedia had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Argus Research. SunTrust maintained the shares of EXPE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating.