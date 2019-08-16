Winslow Capital Management Cut Position in Agilent Technologies (A) by $5.76 Million; Vista Capital Partners Trimmed Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Holding as Shares Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.87M market cap company. It closed at $8.26 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 71,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.37 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $70.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner LP invested in 0.52% or 5,623 shares. 13,244 are held by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset holds 16,190 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited has invested 0.88% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Loeb Ptnrs has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 40,389 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 98,684 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Piedmont Advsrs reported 117,573 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Tiemann Ltd Llc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.13% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Principal Financial Grp owns 577,221 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 34,781 are held by Hartford Mgmt Communication.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deere Reports Q3 Earnings Miss, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Agilent Technologies – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agilent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 300,382 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $492.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 294,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” on June 06, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” published on November 13, 2017, Marketwatch.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” on October 17, 2017. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “A strong quarter validates Jewett-Cameron’s strategy shifts – Portland Business Journal” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Changes to Management and the Board of Directors – PR Newswire” with publication date: February 08, 2017.