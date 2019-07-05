Winslow Capital Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position; DISH Network (DISH) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. DISH Network had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, March 4 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Barclays Capital. See DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 286,023 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 11.15 million shares with $1.31 billion value, down from 11.43M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 11.15 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses

Since January 7, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.00 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider DEFRANCO JAMES bought $588,800. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.63 billion. It operates through two divisions, DISH and Wireless. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The firm provides video services under the DISH brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH Network Corporation shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Ltd Liability Co holds 162,300 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. 3,072 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De. 34,796 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 109,377 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp owns 310,238 shares. State Street owns 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 9.80M shares. Cna holds 130,000 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd stated it has 0.06% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Alliancebernstein L P has 434,604 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 43,710 shares. Hilltop Incorporated reported 41 shares stake. 107,875 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,744 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 52,891 shares. Zacks reported 0.05% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.39M are held by Allen Invest Management Ltd. Affinity Ltd Co stated it has 120,689 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Halsey Assocs Ct has invested 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 123,679 shares. 54,532 were accumulated by Riverpark Llc. West Coast Ltd Liability Co holds 0.34% or 12,369 shares in its portfolio. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 7,464 shares. Viking Invsts Limited Partnership holds 6.61% or 9.77 million shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Research reported 8,500 shares stake. Fruth Invest Mngmt accumulated 25,881 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Grimes And Comm Incorporated stated it has 170,850 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Founders Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 140,185 shares or 6.06% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 202,442 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 4.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,000 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne owns 112,476 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Godaddy Inc Cl A stake by 1.01 million shares to 3.91 million valued at $294.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 36,789 shares and now owns 928,492 shares. Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. The insider Nadella Satya sold $28.35M.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating.

