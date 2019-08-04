Winslow Capital Management Cut Its Visa (V) Holding; Symantec (SYMC) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 151,476 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 5.87 million shares with $916.15 million value, down from 6.02 million last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 8.26M shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

Symantec Corp (SYMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 183 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 149 sold and reduced stock positions in Symantec Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 551.58 million shares, down from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Symantec Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 120 Increased: 141 New Position: 42.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Point Lc invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Coastline Trust owns 19,270 shares. Scott & Selber owns 26,281 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Schmidt P J Inv Management invested in 2.57% or 56,185 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset invested in 25,422 shares or 1.52% of the stock. 11,142 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability. Goelzer Inv Management Inc has 29,965 shares. Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has invested 1.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Co holds 3,715 shares. 31,699 are owned by Jcic Asset Management Inc. Akre Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.06% or 4.89M shares in its portfolio. Senator Invest Gp Limited Partnership accumulated 1.18M shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Conning holds 35,262 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Godaddy Inc Cl A stake by 1.01 million shares to 3.91 million valued at $294.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferrari Nv stake by 109,747 shares and now owns 2.28M shares. Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. $11.34M worth of stock was sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. Jefferies maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.68 million for 25.18 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.06 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 491.86 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 3.25 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity.

Starboard Value Lp holds 20.22% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation for 36.00 million shares. Crosslink Capital Inc owns 1.12 million shares or 6.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 6.09% invested in the company for 881,457 shares. The New York-based Contour Asset Management Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 555,555 shares.