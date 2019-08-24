Winslow Capital Management Cut Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $5.64 Million as Market Value Declined; Cae Com (CAE) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Cut Its Position by $357,940 as Share Value Rose

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cae Inc Com (CAE) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 339,890 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 356,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cae Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 182,125 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 55,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.23 million, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 3,020 shares to 13,870 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76 are owned by Financial Corporation. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 207,884 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Earnest Lc has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). 20,323 were accumulated by Intrust State Bank Na. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 220 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 187,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Northern owns 143,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 47,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Llc holds 66,522 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ativo Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 387,897 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 78,359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management holds 606,691 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Cap Limited owns 15,400 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 138,493 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northern Corp reported 3.59 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.2% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 57,719 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 122 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 4,271 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 269,902 were accumulated by Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Oppenheimer And reported 0.05% stake. Arrow Corp has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 491,921 shares. Conning reported 0.02% stake.