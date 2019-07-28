Winslow Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $46.77 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hussman Strategic Advisors Stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Has Upped by $1.35 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 171,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325.90M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 1.95M shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY-SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FROM EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN BETWEEN $28 MLN & $30 MLN, TO BE MAJORLY RECORDED IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty, Cites Weak Performance, Underinvestment in E-Commerce and In-Store Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty To ‘BB-‘, Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A by 746,179 shares to 7.99 million shares, valued at $238.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 27,903 are held by Carderock Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Dodge Cox has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 38,248 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.22% or 131,870 shares. 6,435 are owned by Fdx Advsr. Meritage Group Inc LP invested in 720,479 shares or 4.19% of the stock. National Pension has invested 0.41% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.34% or 87,251 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 13 shares. Sandler Management has invested 1.37% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Private Ocean Llc owns 42 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 30,452 shares in its portfolio. Caledonia Invests Pcl owns 148,917 shares. Coldstream Capital Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Highlander Management Limited Com reported 230 shares.