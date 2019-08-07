Winslow Capital Management Cut Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $5.64 Million; Cam Group Holding A Upped Its Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Holding by $1.13 Million

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 75.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 16,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 38,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 21,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 98,995 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q EPS 63C INCLUDES $130M GAIN FROM SALE OF PRV; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 Company: ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Cohort 2 Patient Enrollment to Begin in March 2018; Data Expected in 2H of 2018; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN IMPORTANT METABOLIC AND FUNCTIONAL MEASURES WITH CRYSVITA TREATMENT; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma Ureagenesis Normalized in One Patient and Further Increased by 24 Weeks; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RARE); 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q CASH & OTHER $571.3M; 17/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN CONFIRM FDA APPROVED CRYSVITA; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX REPORTS FILING & FDA CLEARANCE OF AN IND FOR DTX401,

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 55,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.23 million, down from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 1.07 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 294,032 shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $470.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 232,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari Nv.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc owns 10,918 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 3,228 were reported by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Melvin Capital Management LP has 1.62M shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 0.02% or 5,500 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.34% or 341,119 shares. Crossover Vii invested in 8.4% or 2.25 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 263,076 shares. Archford Strategies Llc has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2,578 were reported by Signaturefd. Greenwood Capital Assocs Lc owns 34,122 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership owns 11,091 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 0.04% or 435,891 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 6,576 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 25,295 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 1,060 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 129 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.03% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 66,300 shares. Axa accumulated 293,390 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.26% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.09% stake.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,614 shares to 41,551 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 90,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).