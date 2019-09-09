Winslow Capital Management Cut Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $5.64 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Hourglass Capital Cut Stake by $994,280

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 18,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 232,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, down from 251,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 55,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.23M, down from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Upcoming Earnings Results Are Critical for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, EA – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, EA, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 232,004 shares to 648,625 shares, valued at $125.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 2.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Delta Capital Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 2,465 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 506,529 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 575,599 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 17.68 million shares. Colony Gp Llc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Registered Inv Advisor Inc has invested 0.26% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sun Life Financial Inc reported 0.01% stake. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,019 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc holds 75,456 shares. Markel, Virginia-based fund reported 112,400 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $178.48M for 39.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “British semiconductor supplier to add 100 jobs at new Hillsboro HQ – Portland Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, INTC, LMT – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Stock Gets More Value Oriented by the Day – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Down 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Counselors reported 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Botty Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,065 shares. 177,979 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited. Harris Assoc LP holds 9.57M shares. Virginia-based Hendershot Inc has invested 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Manchester Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 45,444 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Limited has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Covington Invest Advsrs reported 105,466 shares. Capstone Financial Inc has invested 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.49% or 13.88M shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 96,270 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested in 50,443 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Arvest Bancorporation Division reported 1.49% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). St Germain D J reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Altavista Wealth Management holds 2.7% or 141,783 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 52,598 shares to 141,200 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,894 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).