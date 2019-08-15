Winslow Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Centene (CNC); Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 104.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 49,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 95,970 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 46,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 3.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 454,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 5.85M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.31M, down from 6.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 568,036 shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt reported 112,319 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 75,991 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Lp has 0.06% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 554 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Art Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 134,086 shares. Capital Returns Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 209,750 shares or 6.15% of all its holdings. 530 are held by First Mercantile Trust. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability holds 141,827 shares. American Century Cos owns 516,309 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,861 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 15,497 shares. 352 were reported by Shine Investment Advisory Svcs.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $119.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,031 are held by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Horizon Services Limited Liability Com reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 25,668 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.17% or 327,359 shares. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 169,708 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Thomas White Interest Limited holds 9,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. California-based United Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 32,865 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 4.70 million shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 24,400 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sit Inv Associate invested in 0.09% or 53,265 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vident Advisory Limited Company holds 0.12% or 42,166 shares in its portfolio.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9,719 shares to 408,061 shares, valued at $175.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,694 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

