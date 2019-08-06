Winslow Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Adobe (ADBE); Gam Holding Ag Has Decreased Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $1.65 Million; Market Value Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 300,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.49M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $280.36. About 3.81 million shares traded or 48.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 39,038 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 47,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $181.5. About 2.99M shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa Leaps, Illumina Dims On Q2 Warning, Novartis-Amgen Halt Alzheimer’s Study – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Catalysts That Will Drive Chinese Biotech Stocks Much Higher – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,477 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company reported 1,239 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc reported 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hemenway Trust Limited Co reported 1,547 shares. Btim reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,662 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Lipe Dalton reported 366 shares. Arvest Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alps Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 13,723 shares. Provident Investment Inc accumulated 0.04% or 1,200 shares. Moreover, Benedict Fin Advisors has 2.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 25,158 shares. Moreover, Roosevelt Inv Gru has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,588 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny reported 3,250 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Liability reported 8,950 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,083 shares to 2,066 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 172,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hwg Lp holds 3.03% or 11,389 shares. 109,024 were reported by House Lc. Aviance Cap Management Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Intersect Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,080 shares. Soros Fund Ltd invested in 125,000 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Hartwell J M LP holds 7,965 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 175 are held by West Oak Cap Ltd Com. Barton Mgmt invested in 3,200 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.39M shares or 7.31% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Llc has 1,392 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 1,421 shares or 0.11% of the stock.