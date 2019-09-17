Winslow Capital Management Boosted Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $31.68 Million; Sol Capital Management Co Position in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 1.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 182,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269.77 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.64. About 592,726 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,676 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Stellar Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 4,155 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp stated it has 87,056 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Smith Salley And Associates accumulated 50,006 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Company holds 57,330 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company holds 3.28% or 66,324 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 5.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 161,793 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 0.99% or 883,313 shares in its portfolio. Motco invested in 0.58% or 35,717 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 300,923 shares. Sageworth holds 0.01% or 344 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 343,387 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $295.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 125,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17M shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) by 15,100 shares to 174,500 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 11,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,900 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthy Dividends: CVS-Aetna Synergies Starting To Gain Traction While The Stock Begins To Climb – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.