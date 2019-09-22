Winslow Capital Management Boosted By $27.53 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Blackrock Munivest Fund II (MVT) Has 1.71 Sentiment

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 9.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 162,873 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.88 million shares with $317.33M value, up from 1.71M last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc (MVT) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.89, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 12 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 7 sold and decreased their positions in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.42 million shares, up from 1.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 30,166 shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CORRECTION: Myovant Sciences to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock MuniVest Fund II declares $0.0555 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Myovant Sciences’ Founding Shareholder Roivant Sciences, and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Enter into a Memorandum of Understanding to Create a Broad Strategic Alliance – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing An Investment In Myovant Sciences – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.2% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. for 45,829 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 308,667 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 12,900 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ftb Advisors Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,206 shares.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $312.61 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 15.7 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Revenues Could See Slower Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 176,177 shares to 5.67 million valued at $476.08M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 14,467 shares and now owns 447,881 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 10.89% above currents $166.38 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 5.