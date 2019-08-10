Winslow Asset Management Upped Its Stake in United Nat Food Com (UNFI) by $703,755 as Market Valuation Declined; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Decreased Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $599,200; Stock Declined

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.28M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01 million for 10.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 7,607 shares to 126,305 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,753 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN).