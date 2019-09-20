Winslow Asset Management Trimmed Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stake By $343,434; Generac Holdings Has 0.96 Sentiment

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) stake by 8.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 8,806 shares as Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 94,916 shares with $3.77 million value, down from 103,722 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd Com now has $52.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 5.99 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 111 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 116 sold and reduced equity positions in Generac Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 56.69 million shares, up from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Generac Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 90 Increased: 68 New Position: 43.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 23.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 23.41% above currents $37.76 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 19.8 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $79.13 million for 15.50 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 5.2% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. for 158,525 shares.