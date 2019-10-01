Winslow Asset Management Trimmed Apple Computer (AAPL) Position; Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Sellers Increased By 3.08% Their Shorts

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 7.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 6,760 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 87,917 shares with $17.40M value, down from 94,677 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $226.87. About 14.33M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) had an increase of 3.08% in short interest. PEI’s SI was 27.12M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.08% from 26.31M shares previously. With 1.45 million avg volume, 19 days are for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s short sellers to cover PEI’s short positions. The SI to Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s float is 50.81%. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 425,493 shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Sees FY Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 29c; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.4% Position in Pennsylvania REIT; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Facility Maturity Has Been Extended to 2023; 28/03/2018 – PREIT Announces Ron Rubin Will Step Down From PREIT Board of Trustees; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – EXECUTION OF MODIFICATION & EXTENSION OF $400 MLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND 2 $150 MLN 5-YEAR TERM LOANS; 04/04/2018 – PREIT Creates New Magnolia Mall Shopping Experience With Completion of Proactive Anchor Recapture; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 18/04/2018 – PREIT Highlights Differentiated Portfolio in Response to Bon-Ton Liquidation; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $427.30 million. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 0.43% more from 50.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 13,261 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 337 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 1,691 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). 126,368 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 121,048 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 130,210 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). 18,947 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 34,559 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 218,631 shares. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 5,225 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0% or 3,300 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.04M shares. Mason Street Ltd reported 19,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 insider sales for $824,701 activity. The insider KORMAN LEONARD I bought 30,000 shares worth $143,214. Shares for $10,500 were bought by Ioannou Andrew M.. On Tuesday, September 17 Aristone Joseph J. bought $27,300 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) or 5,000 shares. 10,000 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares with value of $52,900 were bought by ALBURGER GEORGE J JR. 2,000 shares valued at $11,400 were bought by Epps JoAnne A. on Friday, September 20. 1,500 shares were bought by Crowell Heather, worth $7,995. On Wednesday, September 18 the insider PIZZI CHARLES P bought $53,399.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Invs owns 90,926 shares. 22,552 were accumulated by Orleans Corporation La. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corp reported 95,239 shares stake. Moreover, Bessemer Limited has 1.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritas Invest (Uk) Limited has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Co accumulated 239,753 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 2.98 million shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 69,640 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg has 96,309 shares. 2.43M were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Albert D Mason Incorporated owns 2,583 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Assets Inv Limited Co holds 1.66% or 52,500 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3.57M shares or 1.15% of the stock. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 123,765 shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.04% stake.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 0.74% above currents $226.87 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 20. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 30 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $231 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.