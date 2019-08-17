Winslow Asset Management Stake in Pulte Group Com (PHM) Has Decreased by $455,544; Calamos Advisors Has Raised Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Position by $2.59 Million

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 16,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 586,753 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41 million, down from 603,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 2.42M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 23,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 797,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.29 million, up from 773,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.39 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 378,020 shares to 268,511 shares, valued at $21.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 144,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,997 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

