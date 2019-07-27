Winslow Asset Management Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Lifted by $620,942; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Increased Position

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 581 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,387 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.85 million, up from 6,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 977,918 shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 63,866 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Com reported 35,684 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies Lp has 8,410 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 0% or 94,313 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Nordea Management reported 145,693 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 114,588 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 342,912 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 43,321 shares. 15,142 were reported by Regions Fincl Corp. Cohen & Steers reported 17.82M shares stake. Prelude Capital Limited Liability owns 18,029 shares. Moreover, Financial Svcs has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 75 shares.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,246 shares to 94,677 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,473 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW).

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 43 shares to 6,141 shares, valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc Cl C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,125 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “I’m Buying More Of This Unloved High-Yield Stock… – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.