Winslow Asset Management Stake In Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Was Has Upped; Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Position Maintained by Kings Point Capital Management

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 595,092 shares traded or 28.20% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 64.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 12,546 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 7,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.05B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 1,415 shares to 25,965 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 8,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,479 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd reported 12,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 414,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc invested in 5,873 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Federated Inc Pa owns 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 165,886 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 26,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company reported 0% stake. Tcw Gru reported 107,082 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Towle holds 2.44M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 5,121 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 271,469 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 98,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 2.83 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beazer Homes to offer $350M of senior notes due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Beazer Homes Q2 take a hit from impairment on some California assets – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beazer Homes Announces Offer and Consent Solicitation for Any and All of its 8.75% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt invested in 17,620 shares. Bath Savings Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 59,898 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 451,555 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd invested in 0.4% or 8,272 shares. First City Inc has invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Boston Family Office Limited Com has 34,055 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Jacobs & Co Ca holds 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 8,891 shares. Essex Investment Ltd has 0.27% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ci Invests reported 98,100 shares stake. 13,286 were accumulated by Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd holds 0.09% or 7,867 shares. Boys Arnold & Comm reported 12,412 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru has 89,187 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset reported 9,782 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested in 3,975 shares.