Winslow Asset Management Position in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Has Trimmed by $343,434 as Stock Declined; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Valuation Rose While Crawford Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $2.44 Million

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 19,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 15,730 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 4.08M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 8,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 94,916 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 103,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 12.75 million shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.83 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4,290 shares to 100,192 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 36,064 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 7,616 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 545,265 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tdam Usa owns 11,980 shares. Maltese Management holds 0.68% or 71,600 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 41,876 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 89,092 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Management Lp has 37,473 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 46,078 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 6,665 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Co has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Georgia-based Lakeview Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

