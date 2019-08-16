Winslow Asset Management Lowered Nordson Com (NDSN) Holding By $381,480; Nuveen Asset Management Upped By $7.05 Million Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) stake by 2.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,890 shares as Nordson Corp Com (NDSN)’s stock declined 1.82%. The Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 98,473 shares with $13.05M value, down from 101,363 last quarter. Nordson Corp Com now has $7.82B valuation. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 41,311 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) stake by 48.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 133,051 shares as Wesco Intl Inc (WCC)’s stock declined 10.92%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 404,853 shares with $21.46 million value, up from 271,802 last quarter. Wesco Intl Inc now has $1.96B valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 84,782 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity. Wolf Christine Ann bought 1,874 shares worth $99,987.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge owns 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 512 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 138,479 shares. Centurylink reported 22,871 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0.13% or 174,551 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 5,960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 163,646 were reported by Wells Fargo Commerce Mn. Morgan Stanley reported 244,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.65M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.01% or 368,721 shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset has 21,445 shares. Olstein Cap Management LP accumulated 172,000 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 8,989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 279,826 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,016 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 46,897 shares to 47,163 valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Versum Matls Inc stake by 66,000 shares and now owns 53,000 shares. Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) was reduced too.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.71 million for 18.49 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.