Winslow Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Marchex Cl B (MCHX) by $434,640; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Spruce House Investment Management Increased Its Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (MCHX) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 108,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 871,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 980,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 59,526 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.03M market cap company. The stock increased 6.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 815,756 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Marchex’s (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shareholders Feel About The 73% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marchex Acquires Telmetrics For Call Center Analytics – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Marchex (MCHX) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Marchex Model: Unsustainable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 185,298 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 365,540 shares. Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. 180,808 are held by Barclays Public Llc. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 499,387 shares. 37,268 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Morgan Stanley owns 120,447 shares. Kennedy has invested 0.14% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Herald Inv Management accumulated 0.17% or 137,291 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company invested in 99,187 shares or 0% of the stock. Heartland Advsrs reported 900,000 shares.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of GTT Communications, Inc. Investors (GTT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 64% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.