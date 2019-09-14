Winslow Asset Management Lowered Its Intel Com (INTC) Position by $1.04 Million; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stock Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Has Increased by $87.95 Million Its Holding

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 22,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 225,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81 million, down from 248,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 375.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 692,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 877,088 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99 million, up from 184,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.02. About 344,020 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

