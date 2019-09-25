Winslow Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in American Express Co Com (AXP) by $543,291; Premier Asset Managment Has Cut Its Holding in Pulte Group (PHM) by $367,195

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 4,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 49,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13 million, down from 54,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 5.13 million shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 11,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 408,270 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91 million, down from 420,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 2.63M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moneta Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 378 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Incorporated invested 0.27% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). World Asset has 19,316 shares. 17,200 were reported by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 1.50M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 9,216 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Maryland Capital Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors reported 0.33% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 27 shares. 8.29M were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Llc invested in 0.03% or 5,905 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 28,439 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.75 million shares.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.27 million for 9.79 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.20 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

