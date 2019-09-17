Winslow Asset Management Lifted Position in Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH); Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Stake in Celgene Com (CELG) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 1.68M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 237,584 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Lc owns 2,744 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,675 shares. Cypress Group holds 35,976 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.22% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Opus Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cranbrook Wealth Limited holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 55,809 shares. Gabelli Advisers Inc has invested 4.98% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd holds 20 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Finance Associates has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 313 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 771 shares. 1,134 were reported by Farmers National Bank & Trust. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.74% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 36,803 shares. Tang Limited Liability Corp invested in 111,844 shares. 23,826 were reported by Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,000 shares to 727,375 shares, valued at $43.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 5,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Company holds 0% or 414,671 shares. Creative Planning has 28,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 61,812 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 165,225 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Company holds 32,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 119,753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Globeflex Lp reported 0.06% stake. Susquehanna Gru Llp accumulated 0% or 67,921 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,326 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Company reported 5,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds holds 25,000 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 58,100 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,447 shares to 297,963 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,854 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX).