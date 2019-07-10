Winslow Asset Management Lifted Its United Nat Food Com (UNFI) Stake by $703,755 as Stock Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Robertson Opportunity Capital Boosted by $1.13 Million Its Stake

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $201.08. About 15.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – “Facebook right now is the epicenter of the data (scandal). I don’t think that they are the only company that has done this,” Patrick Armstrong, CIO at Plurimi Investment Managers, said; 19/04/2018 – British lawmakers to interview Cambridge academic Kogan over Facebook data; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS NOT FIND ANY BREXIT REFERENDUM RELATED ADS OR PAGES ON FACEBOOK DIRECTLY MANAGED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR SCL GROUP; 16/05/2018 – Despite Facebook’s aggressive stance on improving identification and removal of inappropriate content, the company admitted its artificial intelligence has a hard time finding hate speech; 22/03/2018 – Firms start to pull Facebook ads following data scandal; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s scandal is producing at least one thing to like: Thousands of jobs AI can’t handle; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has has been trying to portray itself as a friend to digital publishers for the last few years. But an institutional level, the company does not seem to understand or value journalism; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company's stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 420,121 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,255 shares to 318,410 shares, valued at $13.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,677 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "United Natural Foods, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Benzinga" on June 05, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 83,000 shares to 416,000 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. 15,900 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.39M.