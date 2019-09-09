Winslow Asset Management Increases Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP); Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) Stake Has Upped by Northcoast Asset Management Llc

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 4,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 35,672 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 31,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 873,419 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 597,031 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP)

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties and Allianz Real Estate to Begin Restoration Project at San Francisco Ferry Building – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific Properties Expands Sustainability Initiatives with Renewable Energy Agreement – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

