Winslow Asset Management Increases Position in United Nat Food Com (UNFI); Realty Income (O) Market Value Declined While Tarbox Group Lowered by $420,334 Its Position

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 1.77M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 650,489 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.83 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Safe Bet On European Equities – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income Is A Strong ‘Bye’ – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: An Overpriced SWAN Stock – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Check: Real Growth Vs. Potential Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

