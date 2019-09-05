Winslow Asset Management Increases Position in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP); Twin Tree Management LP Has Lifted Its Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) as Market Value Declined

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 13,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 47,131 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 33,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 4.99 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 509,255 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Luminus Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties to Develop Office Tower at Washington State Convention Center Addition – Business Wire” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Would You Live in Camden Property Trust’s New Garage? – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $66,320 activity.

