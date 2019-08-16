Winslow Asset Management Holds Holding in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP); Gendell Jeffrey L Holding In Citigroup (C) Was Has Boosted

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 266,292 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 186.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 340,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 523,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.58M, up from 182,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 11.73 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm accumulated 50 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt holds 23,686 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.42M shares. Pinebridge LP reported 820 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt owns 340,449 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 14,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 97,254 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap LP invested in 63,866 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 34,381 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 67,812 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 34,728 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 25,226 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 201,135 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties Wins ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Ford ups the power on iconic Mustang muscle car with new performance package at New York auto show – CNBC” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,727 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,000 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (Call) by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis increases secured credit facility to C$360 million from C$200 million – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Load Up On – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.