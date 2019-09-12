Winslow Asset Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; Gladius Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $11.94 Million as Stock Rose

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 88,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 13,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, down from 102,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.17. About 16.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 3,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.84 million, down from 60,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 3.14M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 264,000 shares to 351,400 shares, valued at $49.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 45,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 111,810 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Sigma Counselors Inc owns 1.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,676 shares. 16,345 are owned by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co stated it has 1.58 million shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 31,065 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. White Pine has invested 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Accuvest Glob Advsr invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Salley And Assocs owns 209,893 shares or 4.24% of their US portfolio. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% or 7,110 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Co has invested 3.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Sweden-based Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 13.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 3.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thornburg Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated reported 414,445 shares. Holt Advsr Ltd Company Dba Holt Prtnrs LP holds 0.08% or 2,177 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.