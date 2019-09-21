Winslow Asset Management Holding in Intel Com (INTC) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Price Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosted Its Stake by $4.78 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 34,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 249,482 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.29M, up from 214,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 1.73 million shares traded or 21.68% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 22,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 225,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81 million, down from 248,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Ma owns 2.04M shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,395 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Mgmt Llc has 0.44% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,055 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 1,850 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability accumulated 62,662 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Evergreen Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,520 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Bp Pcl accumulated 27,000 shares. Texas Yale invested in 8,983 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,912 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 2,350 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,125 shares to 75,045 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners P by 17,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,356 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.