Winslow Asset Management Holding in Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Raised as Share Value Declined; Price T Rowe Associates Maintains Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR)

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 608,395 shares traded or 33.62% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 80,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 471,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.54 million, up from 391,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.93 million shares traded or 83.89% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 6,711 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $233.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 685,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.09% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Legal And General Grp Public Lc accumulated 0.12% or 1.96 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 22,110 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cap Ca holds 0.59% or 21,248 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.09% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Carret Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 70 were reported by Jnba Finance. Bessemer Group Inc owns 777 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 20 shares. Washington Tru National Bank stated it has 0.62% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Mirae Asset Com Ltd reported 179,561 shares. 255 were reported by Arrow Fin. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,015 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 21,510 shares to 243,031 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,661 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).