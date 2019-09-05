Winslow Asset Management Has Upped By $620,942 Its Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Murphy Oil (MUR)

Among 4 analysts covering Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Murphy Oil Corp has $3700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 49.61% above currents $19.05 stock price. Murphy Oil Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) on Friday, July 12 with “Underweight” rating. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. See Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) latest ratings:

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) stake by 12.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Asset Management Inc acquired 18,263 shares as Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 169,858 shares with $5.85 million value, up from 151,595 last quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties now has $5.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 11,848 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,246 shares to 94,677 valued at $17.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) stake by 16,872 shares and now owns 586,753 shares. Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 726,851 shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 262,628 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.11% or 208,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 394,057 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 456,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 38,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & has 279,319 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.09% or 533,270 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Moreover, Quantbot Lp has 0.03% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 8,410 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated holds 25,881 shares. Aperio Gru Lc reported 14,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $66,320 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by GLASER JONATHAN M, worth $33,050.

The stock increased 1.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 70,312 shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Murphy Oil Corporation shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 28,743 shares. Captrust accumulated 323 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 138,335 shares. 13,028 were reported by Fiduciary Trust. Prudential Fincl reported 1.10 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 86,505 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 251,261 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com has 16,609 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Phocas Financial Corp holds 0.72% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) or 242,788 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia stated it has 145,203 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 30,923 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 353,455 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 257,447 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 9.94 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

