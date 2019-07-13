Winslow Asset Management Has Trimmed By $631,381 Its Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Stake; Assured Guaranty LTD. (AGO) SI Increased By 0.2%

Assured Guaranty LTD. (NYSE:AGO) had an increase of 0.2% in short interest. AGO’s SI was 6.57 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.2% from 6.56 million shares previously. With 649,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Assured Guaranty LTD. (NYSE:AGO)’s short sellers to cover AGO’s short positions. The SI to Assured Guaranty LTD.’s float is 6.4%. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 450,386 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) stake by 5.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 7,607 shares as Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 126,305 shares with $10.51M value, down from 133,912 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc New Com now has $205.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66 million shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape Congo quarantine, medics race to control outbreak; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtn Ltd Company stated it has 2,461 shares. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 1.69% or 1.03M shares. Albion Finance Gp Ut holds 0.27% or 24,016 shares in its portfolio. 97,096 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. White Pine Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.2% or 39,329 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 32,699 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 475,016 shares. Smith Moore And Co holds 0.2% or 10,310 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J & Company Incorporated holds 40,714 shares. Hightower Trust Serv Lta owns 54,905 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 9,101 were accumulated by Boltwood Cap Mgmt. Benin Management invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Primecap Ca owns 3.41 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 22,738 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. UBS initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MRK in report on Wednesday, January 23 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Prtn invested in 0.4% or 31,644 shares. Aurelius Lp reported 56.59% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Boston Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 32,963 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 38,526 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Principal Gp Inc Inc reported 0.1% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 83,788 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,323 shares. Putnam Limited Liability stated it has 0.73% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 16,705 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 192,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Australia-based Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0% or 213 shares.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The firm insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects.