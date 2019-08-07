Winslow Asset Management Has Raised Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) Holding by $324,342; Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Nn (NNBR) Position as Share Price Declined

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 1,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 50,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 49,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $11.65 during the last trading session, reaching $195.42. About 313,548 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 109,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 103,575 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NN, Inc. (NNBR) on Behalf of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Paragon Medical; 21/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – CURRENT TERM OF APPOINTMENT OF DELFIN RUEDA ENDS ON 31 MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates NN Inc.’s Second-Lien Term Loan ‘B-‘ (RR: ‘6’); 03/04/2018 – BEECKEN PETTY O’KEEFE & CO SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION TO NN INC; 17/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – SOLVENCY Il RATIO OF 213% UP FROM 199% AT END OF 4Q17,; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – INTENDS TO REAPPOINT DELFIN RUEDA AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD

Analysts await NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.38 per share. NNBR’s profit will be $11.44 million for 6.01 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by NN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $25,950 activity.

More notable recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "NN, Inc. (NNBR) Announces Retirement of William Dries from Board, Effective May 2019 – StreetInsider.com" on February 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "NN, Inc. Provides Update On Strategic Repositioning At Annual Investor Day – PR Newswire" published on September 26, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: "NN, Inc. (NNBR) Announces Jeri Harman and Janice Stipp to Board – StreetInsider.com" on February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NNBR shares while 22 reduced holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. $889,333 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was sold by Edmonds-Waters Christopher.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings.