Winslow Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $424,494; As Raytheon (RTN) Stock Value Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lifted Its Position by $1.08 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 5,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 24,484 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 18,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $181.68. About 125,759 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 94,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, down from 96,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.38. About 4.78M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Dow Jones Today: Waiting on the Earnings Tidal Wave – Investorplace.com" on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Raytheon's (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance" published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,181 shares to 60,933 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 103,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,793 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

