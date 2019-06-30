Winslow Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Shares Rose; Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake by $4.88 Million as Stock Rose

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, down from 96,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 84.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 48,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,064 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, down from 57,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 2.41M shares traded or 16.93% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Prns LP holds 1.63% or 29,549 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Management Lc owns 0.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,801 shares. Edmp holds 7.21% or 38,909 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Co stated it has 8.13M shares or 7.35% of all its holdings. Drw Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,318 shares. Truepoint Incorporated accumulated 0.42% or 25,779 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc reported 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 3.6% or 195,847 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 62,811 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc reported 67,005 shares or 6.68% of all its holdings. Matthew 25 Mngmt Corp reported 120,000 shares or 8.51% of all its holdings. Stone Run Ltd accumulated 3,788 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Com invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 146,685 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.34 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 173,895 shares to 202,324 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 57,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited reported 31,447 shares. Chesley Taft And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,955 shares. Veritable Lp invested 0.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 4,068 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Com has invested 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Homrich Berg stated it has 3,137 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot invested in 32,970 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,585 shares in its portfolio. 518,643 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co. Sarasin And Limited Liability Partnership holds 46,821 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd holds 123,733 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,384 shares.

Since December 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. $170,600 worth of stock was sold by Lagano Roxanne on Monday, December 31.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 34.60 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.