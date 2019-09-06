Winslow Asset Management Has Increased United Nat Food Com (UNFI) Stake by $703,755; As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Share Value Rose, Vanguard Group Decreased Its Stake

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.68M market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 1.33 million shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 339,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 17.31M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64B, down from 17.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $140.95. About 943,692 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6,885 shares to 92,727 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,677 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gms Inc by 940,550 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $46.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 315,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Network Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.