Winslow Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) by $782,370 as Market Value Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased by $1.60 Million Its Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 242,197 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,221 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 11,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $387.02. About 3.30M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Truepoint Inc has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vanguard Incorporated invested in 0.55% or 40.21 million shares. Portland Global Lc invested in 0.17% or 1,367 shares. Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,764 shares. Family Firm Incorporated holds 2,889 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc reported 26,550 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 2,543 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Com invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Finance Cap accumulated 4,262 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massachusetts-based Renaissance Inv Gp Ltd Liability has invested 1.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Fin Inc holds 487,294 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 86,415 shares stake. Proshare Advisors invested in 204,700 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 866 shares to 10,354 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.53 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 32,809 shares to 449,197 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 1,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,965 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Towle & reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 2.69M are owned by Donald Smith Co. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 28,777 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0% or 684,974 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 50,442 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 32,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 642,783 shares. Brandywine Investment owns 15,090 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 0% stake. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 28,961 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp owns 67,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,986 shares or 0% of the stock.