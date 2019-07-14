Winslow Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; Applied Material (AMAT) Stock Price Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased by $430,755 Its Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, down from 96,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Applied Material Inc (AMAT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 194,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Applied Material Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 8.33M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18,428 shares to 22,451 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 77,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 16.61 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

