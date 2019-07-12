Winslow Asset Management Has Decreased Its Pulte Group Com (PHM) Stake by $455,544; Trinet Group (TNET) Stake Has Boosted by Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 16,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 586,753 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41 million, down from 603,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 1.40 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 95.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 72,975 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 41,016 shares to 358,248 shares, valued at $68.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $227.49M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.