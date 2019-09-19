Winslow Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Omnova Solutions Com (OMN) as Valuation Rose; Tekla Capital Management Has Lifted Hologic (HOLX) Holding by $1.11 Million

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc Com (OMN) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 129,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 918,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 424,040 shares traded. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) has risen 8.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 118.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 23,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 42,701 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 19,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 989,769 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 89,588 shares to 224,690 shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,950 shares, and cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. OMN’s profit will be $11.64 million for 9.67 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1.