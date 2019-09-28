Winslow Asset Management Has Decreased American Express Co Com (AXP) Position; Uxin Limited – Ads (UXIN) SI Decreased By 12.31%

Uxin Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:UXIN) had a decrease of 12.31% in short interest. UXIN’s SI was 9.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.31% from 10.91M shares previously. With 4.50 million avg volume, 2 days are for Uxin Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s short sellers to cover UXIN’s short positions. The SI to Uxin Limited – Ads’s float is 4.12%. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 2.87 million shares traded or 80.34% up from the average. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has declined 61.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.74% the S&P500.

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased American Express Co Com (AXP) stake by 8.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 4,417 shares as American Express Co Com (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 49,661 shares with $6.13 million value, down from 54,078 last quarter. American Express Co Com now has $98.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Co owns 134,647 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Howland Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Penobscot Invest Mngmt owns 8,459 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Foyston Gordon Payne Inc holds 4.31% or 187,315 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communications holds 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 13,474 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il reported 0.07% stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs holds 0.08% or 2,790 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 1.47 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. L & S holds 1.11% or 67,935 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.81% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 20,248 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 15,250 shares. The New York-based Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Citadel Advsr Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Telemus Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.80% above currents $118.59 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

