Winslow Asset Management Decreased Stake in Marchex Cl B (MCHX) by $434,640; As Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Shares Were Volatile, Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding by $819,060

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (MCHX) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 108,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 871,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 980,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.27M market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 39,644 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 2,482 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 62,507 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 64,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.27M shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 236,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 109,379 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 615,221 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Ajo Lp reported 234,615 shares. S Squared Tech Limited Co holds 850,854 shares. Sei Com reported 30,708 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 2.09M shares stake. Jefferies Gp Llc holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 23,800 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 650 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 499,387 shares. Paw Cap Corp invested in 1.03M shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 102,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8,779 shares to 204,244 shares, valued at $58.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 35,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

