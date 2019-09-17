Winslow Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Tetra Tech New Com (TTEK) as Market Valuation Rose; As Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Jackson Square Partners Upped Its Holding

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 313,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 2.61 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.24 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 38,023 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (TTEK) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 145,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46M, down from 155,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 22,795 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $19.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc Cl A Cl A by 1.61 million shares to 27.29 million shares, valued at $689.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 828,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc Com (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold LOGI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.21 million shares or 4.40% more from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsrs LP owns 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 52,851 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 417,135 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 4.27M shares. D E Shaw invested 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Opus Group Inc Lc holds 5,479 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.96M shares or 1% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 42,392 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Arcadia Investment Mi holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Axa holds 262,665 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Moreover, Macquarie Limited has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 50,734 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 193,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody State Bank Tru Division accumulated 37,920 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 10,451 shares.

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Q1 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Logitech International Stock Lost 17.4% in October – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Logitech: The Worst Is Already Over – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Logitech nominates directors, chair; urges 10% dividend boost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90M for 25.22 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.