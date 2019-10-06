Winslow Asset Management Decreased By $810,117 Its Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) Position; Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Has 0.73 Sentiment

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) stake by 8.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 10,521 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 119,464 shares with $9.23 million value, down from 129,985 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc Com now has $13.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.37% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 1.84 million shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 19 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 26 decreased and sold stock positions in Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 8.98 million shares, down from 9.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 18 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.60’s average target is 7.39% above currents $80.64 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 4,280 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 9,483 shares. 32,653 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Ltd Co accumulated 3,706 shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 32,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt reported 283 shares. Goodman Corp invested in 37,457 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited Com invested 1.09% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 2 shares. Moreover, Cadence Limited has 0.12% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 15,158 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Allstate holds 0.03% or 22,453 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Co holds 0.01% or 5,100 shares.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $236.35 million for 14.30 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benchmark gives Skyworks bullish start – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMZN, LULU, AVGO – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Get Ready for a Wild Ride With QCOM Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 125,299 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EntrÃ©e Resources Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist from NYSE American, Applies to Have Shares Trade on OTCQB – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ETG: A Volatile Leveraged Dividend Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Critical Commentary Of Closed-End Fund – Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Best Tax-Efficient Closed-End Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF ETG: Discount Widens Slightly For This 7.24% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2018.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund for 336,240 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 256,445 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.59% invested in the company for 439,186 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 173,045 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 19.68 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.