Winslow Asset Management Cut Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $424,494; Indus Capital Partners Trimmed Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $17.11 Million as Valuation Rose

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45M, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $114.13. About 457,749 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, down from 96,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 14.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on August, 2. HDB’s profit will be $703.53 million for 31.70 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 754,300 shares to 4.96M shares, valued at $56.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (Call) (NYSE:ERJ) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd.