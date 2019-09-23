Winslow Asset Management Cut Its Omnova Solutions Com (OMN) Position by $774,894; Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Declined While Sequent Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc Com (OMN) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 129,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 918,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 196,628 shares traded. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) has risen 8.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Analysts await OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. OMN’s profit will be $11.64M for 9.69 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 38.57 million shares or 1.51% less from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.