Winslow Asset Management Cut Holding in Cohen & Steers Com (CNS) by $1.29 Million as Stock Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $16.77 Million as Stock Value Rose

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc Com (CNS) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 25,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% . The institutional investor held 199,679 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.27M, down from 225,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 181,208 shares traded or 16.50% up from the average. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 14/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Capital Incorporated Buys 1.7% of Vereit; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q REV. $94.5M; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(; 05/03/2018 Cohen & Steers Funds Win Performance Awards From Lipper; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COHEN & STEERS’ GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUNDS TO MERGE; 16/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cohen & Steers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNS)

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 153,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 565,021 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.99 million, down from 718,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79 million shares traded or 44.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CNS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.01 million shares or 3.85% more from 20.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Llc holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Commerce National Bank stated it has 10,945 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 310,804 shares. 181,200 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Com. Huntington Bankshares has 426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,691 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. Menta Cap Ltd Co owns 13,767 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). 5,962 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Next Financial Group Inc invested in 23 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Zacks Mgmt invested in 32,027 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 10,600 are owned by Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Daniel P. Charles Joins Cohen & Steers as Head of Global Distribution – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cohen & Steers Offers Alternative Income Fund – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biohaven Pharmaceutical: An Intriguing CNS Play – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Celebrates 15 Years of Strong Performance – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cohen & Steers Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.81 million for 22.25 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.48M shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $85.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,704 shares, and has risen its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Tru Communication invested in 1.83% or 189,861 shares. One Cap Management Lc holds 0.59% or 31,748 shares in its portfolio. Trust Co Of Virginia Va invested in 122,609 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 105,803 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 1,857 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Washington Tru Fincl Bank reported 1.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 151,150 shares. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 4,357 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.37% stake. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research has 0.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Df Dent And accumulated 146,792 shares. 48,572 were accumulated by Toth Fincl Advisory. Baillie Gifford And reported 467,211 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.08% or 3,463 shares.