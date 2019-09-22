Winslow Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH); Accredited Investors Has Lowered Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding by $373,098 as Stock Declined

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 336,374 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,603 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 2.75M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $511.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,803 shares to 173,772 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 42,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 14.90 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Invest has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Puzo Michael J holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 21,572 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 8,369 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 45,405 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv accumulated 0% or 76 shares. Next Group holds 0.23% or 31,794 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associates Incorporated Ct holds 8,711 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 0.06% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ifrah Fincl Svcs Incorporated accumulated 0.29% or 11,594 shares. Moreover, Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 289,295 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 285,729 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 4.23 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 128,077 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 11,648 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Nuveen Asset Management accumulated 165,225 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Bankshares Of Mellon has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 209,348 shares. Ellington Group Lc holds 0.27% or 162,152 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0.01% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Voya Invest Lc has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De reported 99,316 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 25,400 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 165,886 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 537,052 shares. D E Shaw holds 205,207 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 1 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Co.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q3 Earnings Outlook For Beazer Homes – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) and Encourages Beazer Homes Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Investors (BZH) – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.